From car to sar'car': Goenka lauds Maha CM's humour

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 08 2020, 15:07pm ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2020, 16:43pm ist
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file photo)

RPG Group conglomerate chairman Harsh Goenka is an active Twitterati. One look at his Twitter account and one will find interesting anecdotes, stories, and even humourous contents.

On January 7, he decided to applaud Uddhav Thackeray's sense of humour. The Maharashtra Chief Minister is known for his quirky replies, and Harsh Goenka obliged it 
Hailing Uddhav Thackeray's humour, he gave two examples. The first one is the CM's statement to Anand Mahindra about car and sir'car' (government). 

Then he explained Uddhav Thackeray's 'Politics is like Kabaddi', a funny take on what politics is.  

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Comments (+)
 