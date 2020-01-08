From car to sar'car': Goenka lauds Maha CM's humour

RPG Group conglomerate chairman Harsh Goenka is an active Twitterati. One look at his Twitter account and one will find interesting anecdotes, stories, and even humourous contents.

On January 7, he decided to applaud Uddhav Thackeray's sense of humour. The Maharashtra Chief Minister is known for his quirky replies, and Harsh Goenka obliged it

Hailing Uddhav Thackeray's humour, he gave two examples. The first one is the CM's statement to Anand Mahindra about car and sir'car' (government).

Then he explained Uddhav Thackeray's 'Politics is like Kabaddi', a funny take on what politics is.