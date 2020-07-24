From the Newsroom: Bengaluru Mayor urges officials to speed up Covid-19 tracing process

In today’s episode, A report from the Financial Stability and Development Council said that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to push up the gross non-performing assets in the Indian banking system to at least 12.5% by March 2021, from 8.5% in March 2020, Bengaluru city Mayor M Gautham Kumar has urged officials to speed up the process of tracing primary and secondary contacts in the wake of Covid-19 and Manmohan Singh says that former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao was a "great son of the soil" and he can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India as he had both the vision and the courage to push them forward.

