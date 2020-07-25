From the Newsroom: Crematorium fees waived for those who succumb to Covid-19 in Bengaluru

In today’s episode, Karnataka has announced a full waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the Covid-19 infection in Bengaluru, Jeevan Rekha Hospital in Belagavi will commence both phase-1 and phase-2 of the trials of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine next week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the lockdown in the state.

Here is the top news of today, Saturday: July 25, 2020:

Karnataka has announced a full waiver of crematorium fees for those who succumb to the Covid-19 infection in Bengaluru.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the family of Covid-19 patients need not pay any fee that was fixed by the BBMP at the city’s 12 electric crematoriums.

He said: “The BBMP had fixed Rs 250 as the cremation fee, Rs 100 for the ash pot and Rs 900 for the bamboo stretcher (bier) on which the body is carried. All the fees have been waived for Covid-19 patients. The BBMP will bear these costs.”

The minister also announced a Rs 500 per body incentive for the personnel who conduct the last rites.

Speaking about the shortage of land for Covid-19 patients to be buried or cremated, the minister said that the government had identified spaces, but locals were protesting.

The government, he said, has identified 23 acres of land across the city to cremate Covid-19 patients and non-Covid, too, once the pandemic subsides.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital in Belagavi which was selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research for clinical trials of indigenous Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, will commence both phase-1 and phase-2 of the trials next week.

The vaccine will be administered to the volunteers after swab sample results of their Covid-19 tests come in.

Director of the hospital Dr Amit Bhate said: “Screening of the volunteers is under progress and their swab samples have been sent for tests. Those who test negative for Covid-19 will be shortlisted for tests.”

The hospital has registered 200 volunteers for the clinical trials for the vaccine, both men and women of different age groups.

After the vaccine is administered to the volunteers, antibodies will be tested as per the ICMR protocols, norms and period earmarked.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet, the minister appealed to those who came in contact with him to get tested for coronavirus.

People who came in close contact with me have been quarantined, he said.

The minister said that he got tested for Covid-19 after he showed some symptoms and the result was positive.

He tweeted: "I had symptoms of Covid-19. In the test report, I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine."

In another tweet, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, one can recover from the Covid-19 infection.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state only to address the economic concerns.

He said there was a need to strike a balance between the issues related to health and economy considering the challenge posed by the pandemic.

He said: "I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn't be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can't just think about economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two."

Thackeray made this statement in an interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The ongoing lockdown in the state will continue till July 31.

