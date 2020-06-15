From the Newsroom: Even as COVID-19 positive cases surge, Delhi CM says no plans for another lockdown

From the Newsroom, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to spurt. Two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad went missing on Monday.

The officials went out of the premises of the High Commission of India in Islamabad for official work in the morning and have been reportedly missing since.

Asian powerhouses India and China have expanded their nuclear arsenal in the past year, but the nuclear weapon stockpile of the third Asian nuke nation, Pakistan, remains more or less the same, says a new report from a European think-tank on disarmament.

