From the Newsroom: Former AG Soli J Sorabjee no more, SC terms second Covid wave a national crisis

Here is the top news of April 30, 2021:

There should be no clampdown on citizens seeking help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the internet, the Supreme Court said on Friday, terming the second wave of Covid-19 cases as a national crisis.

"There should be free flow of information, we should hear voices of citizen," said a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, and asked the Centre, states and all DGPs not to take any action against anyone posting a shortage of oxygen, beds or doctors as spreading rumour.

If any action is taken against such posts by citizens in distress, we will treat it as contempt of the court, the bench also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Baijal said he has mild symptoms and has been isolating himself.

This year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup could be moved to the United Arab Emirates if the Covid-19 crisis does not subside in India, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said this month it was sticking to hosting the event in India but had back-up plans, without specifying an alternative location.

"It would be the UAE," BCCI general manager Dhiraj Malhotra told the BBC on Thursday.

Noted jurist and former Attorney General Soli J Sorabjee passed away on Friday after contracting Covid-19.He was 91.

Sorabjee and his wife Zena tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago. His wife is undergoing recovery, but Soli, unfortunately, succumbed to it, sources told DH.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and other eminent persons paid tributes to the senior advocate.

Born on March 9, 1930, to a Parsi family, Soli was known as a champion of freedom of speech and expression.

He served as the Attorney General from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

Soli had been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contribution for the defence of the freedom of speech and expression and for the protection of human rights.

He held several offices in organisations of national and international repute.

