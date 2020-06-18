From the Newsroom: India, China continue talks on Galwan Valley tensions, Congres attempts to overthrow BJP in Manipur

From the Newsroom, today, Indian and Chinese militaries held Major General-level dialogue today for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoration of normalcy in Galwan Valley.

At least 12 MLAs belonging to Congress and the National People's Party in Manipur today wrote a letter to the Manipur Assembly Secretary seeking a motion for removal of the Speaker alleging that the latter was acting in an "authoritarian" manner. Ibobi Singh said his party is trying to form a coalition government in Manipur and will soon move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the auction of 41 coal blocks for commercial mining and said he was liberating the sector from decades of “lockdown” with a view to turn the country into an exporter of coal from being an importer at present.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.