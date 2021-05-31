From The Newsroom: Must have ears on ground, says SC

From The Newsroom: Must have ears on ground, says SC on mandatory CoWIN registration

Supreme Court in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

In your evening news brief, policymakers must have 'ears on ground', SC says on mandatory registration on CoWIN; Bengal govt will not release Chief Secretary for Central duty, says Mamata Banerjee and China says couples can have three children.

Here is the top news of May 31, 2021:

The Supreme Court Monday posed searching questions to the Centre on the Covid-19 vaccine procurement policy and need for mandatory registration on the CoWIN app for people to get vaccinated without keeping in mind the real 'digital India' situation, observing that the policymakers must have an ear to the ground.

A special bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindrabhat said that since the Centre has made CoWIN registration mandatory for vaccination, how is it going to address the issue of digital divide facing the country.

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state government will not release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for Central duty as he is needed for Covid-19 management in the state.

In the letter, where she outlined that the new order came after the Centre had granted him an extension, Mamata said it would be "sad and unfortunate" if the reason for Bandopadhyay's transfer was over the meeting at Kalaikunda.

 

China announced on Monday that married couples may have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy — initially imposed to halt a population explosion — with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families

 

Source: DHNS/PTI/Reuters

