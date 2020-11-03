From the Newsroom: Onions thrown at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; Gunmen open fire in Vienna's cafes

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, onions thrown at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; Centre throws spanner in the shifting of the Mumbai Metro car shed from Aarey forest; Gunmen opened fire on people in Vienna's cafes; Rahul Gandhi says Modi, Nitish "looted" Bihar and nearly 50% of Indians have primarily depended upon borrowed money to run their households during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; Malabar exercise begins.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom — your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here are the top news of November 3, 2020:

Some unruly elements threw onions at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when he was canvassing for his party nominees in Madhubani district on Tuesday. This was arguably the first-of-its-kind incident, where onions were hurled at Nitish while he was addressing the gathering, soliciting support for the NDA candidates.

“Aur phenko. Jitna mann ho, utna phenko. (Throw more....as much as you like),” Nitish told the angry youths, and at the same time asked his security men, who, by then, had encircled him as security cover,to move aside and let him have a direct contact with the unruly mob

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In what could escalate the tensions between the BJP-led NDA government and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Centre has put a spanner in the shifting of the Mumbai Metro car shed from Aarey forest of Kanjurmarg.

The Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has written to Maharashtra’s chief secretary Sanjay Kumar asking the MVA government not to work at the Kanjurmarg site as it is against the interest of the Government of Ind...

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last night out at Vienna's cafes and restaurants before a coronavirus lockdown Monday in what authorities said was a terrorist attack that left at least two dead — including one of the assailants — and 15 wounded.

“We are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federal capital that is still ongoing,” Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said hours after the gunfire erupted.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged they have "looted" Bihar, and claimed that people have decided to vote them out of power. Addressing a poll rally Katihar, the former Congress president criticised the NDA government over demonetisation, the migrant crisis, GST, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the three new farm laws.

He said neither Modi nor Kumar did anything to help migrant labourers when they were walking thousands of kilometres to return homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nearly half of Indians have primarily depended upon borrowed money to run their households during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report.

With job losses and pay cuts across industries, the lower middle-income group has been affected severely and the pandemic has led to a shift in perspective towards loans and borrowing preferences,

said the report by Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia.

The report, based on a survey, showed that 46 per cent respondents borrowed money primarily to run their households.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

India, the United States, Japan and Australia began their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade on Tuesday, Indian government sources said, seen as part of efforts to balance China's vast military and economic power in the region.

The annual "Malabar" wargames that India holds with the United States and Japan have been expanded to include Australia this year to cover all members of the Quad, an informal group of the four largest democracies in the Indo-Pacific.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Source: DHNS/ PTI

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is it today, From the Newsroom. Tune in tomorrow morning for our feature show, The Lead.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there! Also, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Do rate and review us.

If you liked this show, please share this podcast with your friends, family and on social media.

For latest news and top stories of the day, log on to www.deccanherald.com or visit the Deccan Herald app.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/deccanheraldnews