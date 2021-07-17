From the Newsroom: UGC asks colleges to complete the final year exams by August 31

In your evening news update, University Grants Commission asks colleges to complete the final year examinations of the current academic year by August 31; Amit Shah says that it was only after Narendra Modi became prime minister that the country got an independent security strategy and Congress crisis in Punjab appears to be turning into a jigsaw puzzle.

The Congress crisis in Punjab appeared to be turning into a jigsaw puzzle with Captain Amarinder Singh reiterating that he would abide by whatever party chief Sonia Gandhi decides even as his detractor Navjot Sidhu was on a meeting spree with state leaders including PPC chief Sunil Jakhar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today, India's security policy was either "influenced or was overlapping" with the foreign policy and it was only after Narendra Modi became prime minister that the country got an independent security strategy.

Shah was delivering the 'Rustamji memorial lecture' and it was being attended by personnel and officers of the Border Security Force (BSF). He also gave gallantry medals to serving personnel and for those killed in the line of duty from the country's largest frontier force.

The University Grants Commission has asked colleges to complete the final year examinations of the current academic year by August 31st and begin the first year classes of the new academic year from October 1st.

The UGC-released 'Guidelines on Examination and Academic Calender' in view of the Covid-19 pandemic has also granted relaxation to colleges to start the new academic year from October 18th, if there is a delay in the declaration of the Class 12 results.

Source: DHNS/PTI