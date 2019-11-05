FSSAI pitches for ban on sale of junk food in schools

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed to ban the sale and promotion of junk food in schools.

“Foods high in fat, salt and sugar can’t be sold to school children in school canteens, mess premises and hostel kitchens, as well as within 50 meters of the school campus. Snacks should provide 100-150 kcals per serving, while the meals must provide 300-500 kcals of energy, 18-20 g of proteins besides micro-nutrients from fruits, vegetables or fortified staples,” said the FSSAI draft notification that was published last week and is now open to public comments till December 3.

If passed, schools will have to ensure that food containing high amounts of salt, fat and sugar are not sold or served in their canteens.

The FSSAI draft regulation is in response to a 2015 Delhi High Court ruling which had asked the food authority to frame regulations to promote healthy eating in school.

The FSSAI is also planning to make license mandatory for institutions, education departments and food companies to start selling food.

Getting a license will be made compulsory to ensure that only safe and hygienic food was being served in educational institutions. The licensing norms will be applicable to those running school canteens and supplying midday meals.

The food companies have been told to depict, package as well as serve food in reasonable portion sizes so that overeating is not encouraged directly or indirectly. The schools will also be asked to develop new products that help children eat healthy, especially with regard to nutrient density, energy density, and portion size.

Going by the draft notification, every school will have to set up monitoring cells to check whether such norms were followed properly.