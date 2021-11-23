Galwan Valley clash: Colonel Santosh Babu awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously

Colonel Santosh Babu on Tuesday was awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.
His mother and wife received the award from the President.
More to follow...
