Galwan Valley clash: Colonel Santosh Babu awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 23 2021, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 11:26 ist
Colonel Santosh Babu. Credit: PTI Photo

Colonel Santosh Babu on Tuesday was awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.

His mother and wife received the award from the President.

More to follow...

Galwan Valley
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Ram Nath Kovind

