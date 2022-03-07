Gangster wanted in 37 cases nabbed by Mumbai police

Gangster wanted in 37 cases nabbed by Mumbai police from Karnataka

The police had received specific information about Bachkana hiding somewhere in Hosur near Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 07 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 16:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mumbai police have arrested gangster Iliyas Bachkana, wanted in at least 37 cases including murder and drug trafficking, from Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka, an official said on Monday.

The inter-state criminal was nabbed by the Mumbai police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Saturday evening with the help of the Karnataka police, he said. He was wanted by police here in at least 37 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and under provisions of the Arms Act as well as the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the official said.

Following the arrest, the gangster was brought to Mumbai and handed over to the Byculla police here in connection with an attempt to murder case registered on April 30 last year, he said.

A person, Raju Luladia (47), was attacked allegedly by three persons with steel rods and pipes and Bachkana had threatened to kill him, the official said. The police had arrested Wajid Shaikh, Karim Khan, Karim Khan, Mohd Saif Shaikh and Hifazur Ansari, while Bachkana was also wanted in the case.

The police had received specific information about Bachkana hiding somewhere in Hosur near Bengaluru, following which a CIU team went there and nabbed him from a hotel, the official said.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Karnataka
Bengaluru
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

 