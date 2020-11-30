Gap between Covid-19 recoveries and active cases steadily increasing: Health ministry

A total of 45,333 new Covid-19 recoveries has been registered across the country in a span of 24 hours as against 38,772 new infections reported during the same period, leading to a net reduction of 6,561 cases from the active caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The total recoveries have surged to 88,47,600.

"The gap between Covid-19 recoveries and active cases, that is steadily increasing, presently stands at 84,00,648 i.e 19.8 times the active cases," the ministry said.

The contraction of India's active Covid-19 caseload to 4,46,952 comprises just 4.74 per cent of the total infections reported so far in the country

"The difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases of Covid-19 has also improved the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent as on date," the ministry said, adding that India's coronavirus case fatality rate has further dipped to 1.45 per cent.

India is one of the countries with the lowest deaths per million population globally (99.4 at present), the ministry said.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest decline in active cases in the past one month, while Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are reporting a rise in the active caseload, it underscored.

India has achieved a landmark milestone in its fight against Covid-19, with total tests having crossed the 14-crore mark with 8,76,173 tests being conducted in a day, the ministry said.

India has ramped up its per day testing capacity to 15 lakh, it said.

Ten states and union territories (UTs) -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- have contributed 78.31 per cent of the new cases of Covid-19 reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

Kerala reported 5,643 cases in a span of 24 hours followed closely by Maharashtra which recorded 5,544 new cases. Delhi reported another 4,906 new cases on Sunday.

The ministry said that 76.94 per cent of the new recoveries were from Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

With 6,325 persons recovering from coronavirus infection, Delhi saw the highest number of recoveries. Kerala registered 5,861 daily recoveries while Maharashtra reported 4,362 new recoveries, it said.

The ministry said that 78.56 per cent of the 443 case fatalities that have been reported in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Punjab.

It said that 19.18 per cent of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 85 deaths. Delhi saw a fatality count of 68 while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths.

India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 with 443 new fatalities, ministry data updated at 8 am showed. PTI PLB ANB ANB