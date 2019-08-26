Gender gap in literacy must be bridged: Pranab

Emphasizing that the gender gap in terms of literacy in the country must be bridged, President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that women are lagging behind men in terms of literacy.

“As per the 2011 Census, the male literacy in the country is 80.2% while in case of women, the figure stands at 60%. The statistics show that women are lagging behind in terms of literacy. This gap has to be bridged,” said Mukherjee. He was addressing the gathering at an event in the city.

The former President also said that while educating a man means educating an individual but educating a woman is equal to educating a family.

“The literacy rate among men and women must be equal. If you educate a man it means only educating an individual but if you educate a woman it is equal to educating a family,” said Mukherjee.

He also said that not only the plurality of the country will be strengthened by educating women but they will also be able to deal with the issues of health and hygiene.

“India has one goal, one Constitution and one flag. This plurality will be strengthened by the mothers and sisters who will teach the new generation,” said Mukherjee.