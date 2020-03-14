General public not to be allowed in Parliament complex

Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday announced the suspension of issuing public gallery passes and visit of general public to Parliament House complex as a precautionary measure in view of coronavirus scare.

"Continuing the precautionary measures at Parliament House Estate in view of rising concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus, it has been decided that the issue of Public Gallery Passes and Showaround(s) in Parliament House be suspended till further notice," Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an order.

It said members of the house are requested not to recommend issuance of public gallery passes and for showaround of parliament house complex.

Earlier this week, secretariat stopped issuing passes to large group including educational institutions.