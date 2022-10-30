Genome sequencing reports of 604 RTPCR samples sent in October confirm no new sub variant of Omicron reported

State health department has received genome sequencing reports of 604 RTPCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) sent in October. INSACOG (Indian SARS Cov2 Genomics consortium) has confirmed that Omicron continued to dominate as sub-lineages of Omicron variant of Covid were found in 570 samples, and ETA/kappa/pango variants of Covid were found in 34 samples.

The good news is that no new sub variant of Omicron (BQ.1 found in USA, BA.2.3.20: a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1) or new “variant of concern (VOC)” of Covid have been reported.

Sublineages of Omicron variant of Covid, BA2 has been confirmed in 477 samples; BA5 is confirmed in 91 samples; BA4 is confirmed in seven samples; BA1.1.529 is confimed in one sample.

Also Read | Covid in endemic phase, experts feel

90 per cent of these samples for genome sequencing were from Bengaluru, since the case load was proportionately higher in the city, as per health department sources.



Health department is doing Genome sequencing of Covid positive samples with CT value below 25 among symptomatic international arrivals, those hospitalised or from large clusters with more than five cases or wherever there is outbreak with more than 15 cases. 5 per cent to 10 per cent of Covid positive samples are considered for genome sequencing.