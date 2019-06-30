German woman reported missing in Kerala

A 31-year old German woman who came down to Kerala in March is reported missing.

The Kerala police on Saturday registered a man missing case on the basis of a complaint sent by the German consulate to the Kerala Police Chief Loknatha Behera.

Wiese Lisa left Germany on March 5 and reached Thiruvananthapuram international airport on March 7. She came by a three-month tourist visa obtained through the e-visa system. The stated place of visit was Amritapuri in Kollam district in South Kerala where the Matha Amritanandamayi Math is situated.

Lisa was also accompanied by another foreign national, who was learnt to be a UK citizen. He was found to have returned on March 15. Since Lisa was on a three-month visa, her visa have a expired by this time. The police checked with emigration authorities and did not receive any information so far about the German woman leaving India through any other ports in India. Efforts to contact the person who accompanied her was also being made, police sources said.

Lisa's mother had sent a letter to the German consulate that her daughter's whereabouts were not known since she left Germany on March 5. Subsequently, the consulate sent a complaint to the Kerala police chief.

Assistant commissioner of police (Shanghumugham) R Ilango, who is heading the probe, told DH that a state-wide probe was launched soon after the complaint was received. It is also being verified whether she reached Amritapuri. "Details of the probe could not be divulged at this point," he said.

The Kerala police is giving due importance to the case especially since a Latvian tourist who went missing in Kerala last year had a tragic end. The police then faced severe criticism of laxity in handling the case. Hence the fresh case of the German tourist missing is being probed with utmost seriousness. The State Police Chief is directly supervising the probe, police sources said.

