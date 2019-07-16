Giripremi wins prestigious mountaineering award

Pune-based mountaineering organisation Giripremi has received the prestigious ‘Girimitra GiryarohanSanstha Sanmaan’ at 18th Girimitra Sammelan, an annual convention of mountaineers. Giripremi received the award for invaluable contribution in the mountaineering fraternity.

The organization has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the mountaineering field in India for the last 38 years. It is the only civilian organization in India to scale seven eight-thousander peaks, including Mt. Everest and Mt. Kangchenjunga.

Chandan Chavan, Vice-President, Giripremi, Umesh Zirpe, leader of Giripremi’s eight-thousander expeditions and Giripremi’s leading mountaineers received the award by the hands of the legendary mountaineer, John Porter, who is one of the pioneers of Alpine style mountaineering and President of the Alpine Club, London.

Krishna Dhokale, Giripremi’s leading mountaineer and Mt. Everest and Mt. Kangchenjunga summitter received the prestigious ‘Girimitra Giryarohak Purskar’ for an outstanding performance in the fields of Mountaineering and Rock Climbing in the last 12 months.

Dr. Raghunath Godbole, a mentor in Giripremi’s Eight Thousander Club, was also felicitated with the award- ‘Girimitra Giryarohak Sansthatmak Purskaar’ for his contribution in the mountaineering field.