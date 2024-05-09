Home
EAM S Jaishankar meets UK NSA Tim Barrow, discuss bilateral issues

It is understood that Jaishankar and Barrow delved into the overall situation in West Asia.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 12:23 IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues with visiting British National Security Advisor Tim Barrow.

Barrow is currently on a visit to India.

"Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties", Jaishankar said on X.

It is understood that Jaishankar and Barrow delved into the overall situation in West Asia.

Published 09 May 2024, 12:23 IST
India NewsUKS JaishankarNSA

