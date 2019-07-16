Goa govt taking measures to end illegal drug trade: CM

The Goa government is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the coastal state is free of the illegal drug trade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The CM intervened in a debate on the availability of drugs in villages and youths having easy access to the contrabands.

BJP MLA Francis Silveira said police are reluctant to take any action.

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said narcotics have been openly sold in some restaurants in the beach belt including Anjuna.

Lourenco's remarks on the availability of drugs at certain places were expunged by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

"A notion that drugs are sold in colleges is absolutely wrong. We are taking all necessary measures to ensure that the narcotics trade is eliminated," the chief minister said.

He said police have registered more than 2900 cases in the last one year while cracking the whip on the illegal drug trade.

"This shows there is a zero-tolerance towards drugs in Goa otherwise so many cases would not have been registered," he added.