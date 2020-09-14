Government has no data on migrant labourers' job loss, deaths during Covid-19 lockdown

The government has no data about deaths and job loss of migrant labourers during the national lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19, the Ministry of Labour and Employment informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It also did not have any report of forced retention of migrant labourers who wanted to return to their home states. This was disclosed by Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar in a series of written replies in Lok Sabha.

Gangwar also said that the Centre does not have a state-wise break up of distribution of free ration to migrant workers though the government pegged the number of migrant labourers who returned to their home states at 1.04 crore as per available data.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of migrant labourers returning home at 32.49 lakh followed by Bihar with over 15 lakh. Railways operated at least 4,611 Shramik Special (Workers' Special) trains and ferried around 63.07 lakh migrant workers to various destinations by providing free water and food during the journey.

"No such data is maintained" was the Minister's answer to separate questions seeking the number of migrant labourers who lost their jobs, who died while returning to home during lockdown and ration provided to them.

While state-wise details on free ration was "not available", Gangwar said 80 crore people are being provided additional five kg wheat or rice and one kg of preferred pulses, free of cost every month till November to all the beneficiaries under provisions of National Food Security Act.

To a question on the total quantum of amount withdrawn from Employees’ Provident Fund account during the pandemic from March 25 to August 31, the Minister pegged the figure at Rs 39,402.94 crore. Maharashtra topped the list with Rs 7,837.85 crore followed by Karnataka at Rs 5,743.96 crore.

While it provided no data, the Ministry said the global spread of Covid-19 followed by lockdowns has affected global economies, including India. "Covid-19 has resulted in a large number of migrant workers going back to their native places and loss of jobs has also been observed in India during this period," Gangwar said.

"Government has taken initiatives for creating jobs at local levels and supporting migrant workers through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan...Government is taking several steps to ensure that the country is well prepared to face the challenges and threats posed by Covid-19," he said.