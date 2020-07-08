Government sets up team to coordinate probe against three Gandhi family trusts for alleged tax violations, money laundering

An inter-ministerial team has been set up by the government to coordinate probe into the alleged violation of various laws like money laundering and foreign contributions by three Nehru-Gandhi family linked trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

A Home Ministry spokesperson said a special director in the Enforcement Directorate will head the team.

"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.