Governors, chief ministers and other politicians condole death of PM Modi's mother

Governors, chief ministers and prominent political leaders from various states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday at the age of 99.

Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a tweet said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022

She was an embodiment of a mother's love for her children, simplicity, hard work and high values in life. I pray to God to give peace to her soul." State Governor Acharya Devvrat said that Hiraba was an embodiment of motherhood, sacrifice, austerity and devotion. "Her passing away has created a void," he said on Twitter.

भारत के माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की पूजनीया माता श्रीमती हीराबा का जाना बड़ा शून्य पैदा कर गया है। मां की कोई उपमा नहीं होती। मां हीराबा मातृत्व की जीवंत प्रतिमूर्ति थीं। त्याग, तपस्या, कर्मनिष्ठा उनमें जीवंत हो उठी थीं। पूज्या मां के श्री चरणों में शत्-शत् नमन। — Acharya Devvrat (@ADevvrat) December 30, 2022

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he was deeply saddened to know about the death of PM Modi's mother. "She was a kind, caring and loving mother. She gave the world a noble son like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Smt Heeraben lived a fulfilling life," he said in a tweet. "I pray to Almighty God to grant peace to the beloved mother and convey my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti," he added.

पंतप्रधान श्री नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या आई श्रीमती हिराबेन मोदी यांचं निधन झाल्याचे समजुन अतिशय दु:ख झाले. त्या प्रेमळ व मनमिळाऊ वात्सल्यमूर्ती होत्या. पंतप्रधान श्री नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या रुपाने त्यांनी देशाला महान सुपुत्र दिला. त्या कृतार्थ जीवन जगल्या. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 30, 2022

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted, "The news is extremely saddening. We are with the Prime Minister in his grief. May her soul rest in peace."

पंतप्रधान मा.नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या मातोश्री हिराबेन यांचे निधन झाल्याची बातमी ऐकून अतीव दुःख झाले. आम्ही सर्व नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहोत. परमेश्वर त्यांच्या मातोश्रींच्या आत्म्यास सद्गती प्रदान करो हीच प्रार्थना. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) December 30, 2022

Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said there was no greater grief in the world than not having your mother with you. "We are with the PM and his family in this time of grief," he said in a tweet.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over the death of PM Modi's mother. "Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother. It’s an irreparable loss of a irreplaceable person in life ! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he said in a tweet.

Narendra Bhai , I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother. It’s an irreparable loss of a irreplaceable person in life ! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace.@narendramodi — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 30, 2022

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that losing a mother makes one feel orphaned. "We are with the Modi family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," Raut tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Hiraben as a confluence of devotion, austerity and duty. "She shaped the personality of our great Prime Minister. She will always remain a source of inspiration," he said in a tweet.

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief on her demise. The governor has prayed to the almighty to rest her soul in peace and expressed deep condolences to PM Modi's family members, an official statement said. The sympathies of all people of the country including Chhattisgarh are with the Prime Minister, she said.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी को मातृ शोक का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। माँ का जाना जीवन से मुख्य आधार स्तंभ के ढह जाने जैसा होता है। एक ऐसी क्रिया जिसकी शून्यता सदैव अनुभव होती है। इस शोक की घड़ी में ईश्वर @narendramodi जी, उनके परिवारजनों को साहस और माता जी को श्री चरणों में स्थान दे। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) December 30, 2022

In a tweet in Hindi, CM Baghel said, "Learnt about the sad demise of the mother of honourable PM. Losing mother means losing the main support pillar in life. Its emptiness is always experienced. May God give courage to @narendramodi ji and his family members."

BJP national vice president and former CM Raman Singh tweeted, "Whenever mother leaves, the entire house becomes empty. The passing away of Hiraben Modi, mother of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is a very emotional moment. I pray to Lord Krishna ji to grant here a place in Baikunth Dham and patience to all the family members including Shri Modi ji in this difficult time."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Smt. Heera-ba, the mother of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief."

My deepest condolences to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and family. We offer our tributes to the mother who gave inspiration of Karmayoga to her son, who is working hard to transform the nation. May her soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti.🙏 https://t.co/N8CvYAM4e2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 30, 2022

"My deepest condolences to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and family. We offer our tributes to the mother who gave inspiration of Karmayoga to her son, who is working hard to transform the nation. May her soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti," he said in another tweet.