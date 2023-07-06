Govt approves draft notification for mandatory AC cabins for heavy duty trucks

The Union government has approved draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Gadkari said truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring road safety. "This decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue," Gadkari tweeted.

Recently, Gadkari said that all trucks will need to have air-conditioned driver compartments starting 2025. He also said that he wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck cabins from the day he took charge as minister. However, as per the minister, his vision wasn't realised as people were complaining about the higher costs of the trucks.

"We must ensure that people who drive the trucks are well taken of," Gadkari said while addressing an event.

The road transport ministry had first proposed the move in 2016.

According to an estimate, the additional expenditure for providing AC cabins in trucks would cost in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per truck.

While high-end trucks manufactured by global players such as Volvo and Scania already come with air-conditioned cabins, most Indian players are yet to graduate despite a debate on the issue for several years.