Govt directs WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent a fresh notice to WhatsApp asking the messaging platform to withdraw its updated privacy policy.

Saying that the Facebook-owned company's new privacy policy will undermine the sacrosanct values of informational privacy and data security, and harm the rights and interests of Indian citizens, the Ministry has asked WhatsApp to reply to its notice by May 25.

In the notice sent on Tuesday, the Ministry also warned that if the company failed to respond to the notice, the government will take “all necessary steps in consonance with the law” against the platform.

This is the second notice sent by the government to WhatsApp to withdraw its controversial privacy policy. Earlier this year January, the IT Ministry had sent its first notice.

The Ministry, in its latest communication, has drawn attention of WhatsApp as to how its new privacy policy is in violation of several provisions of existing Indian laws and rules.

"In fulfilment of its sovereign responsibility to protect the rights and interests of Indian citizens, the government will consider various options available to it under laws in India," a senior official in the Ministry said.

Though WhatsApp earlier said it has officially deferred its new privacy policy beyond May 15, 2021, the government in its notice said that deferral of the privacy policy does not absolve WhatsApp from respecting the values of informational privacy, data security and user choice for Indian users.

The Ministry has also strongly taken up the issue of WhatsApp's "discriminatory treatment" towards Indian users vis-a-vis users in Europe.

"As you are doubtlessly aware, many Indian citizens depend on WhatsApp to communicate in everyday life. It is not just problematic, but also irresponsible, for WhatsApp to leverage this position to impose unfair terms and conditions on Indian users, particularly those that discriminate against Indian users vis-a-vis users in Europe," the government said.

Earlier, when WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy, it faced severe criticism from users who expressed concered about messaging platform's plan to share its data with its parent company, Facebook.