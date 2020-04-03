Govt extends tenure of NCLT acting President BSV Prakash Kumar

The government has extended the tenure of acting President of National Company Law Tribunal BSV Prakash Kumar for another three months.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has informed the NCLT about the decision to extend the tenure to another three months or till the joining of new President, whichever is earlier.

"… it has been decided to extend the tenure of Shri BSV Prakash Kuamr as acting President for a period of another three months with effect from 5th April, 2020, or till joining of new President, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the MCA said in an intimation issued to Registrar, NCLT.

"A notification for the same would be issued in due course."

Earlier, Kumar was appointed as acting President for a period of three months from January 5 after the retirement of Justice MM Kumar as the NCLT President.

This three months tenure was set to expire on April 5.

Presently hearing of all the NCLT benches across India is closed, following the lockdown declared by the government to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

The NCLT was set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 on June 1, 2016.

Besides a Principal Bench at New Delhi, it has fourteen other benches across India in cities, including Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi, Amravati and Indore.