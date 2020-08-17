Govt in process of launching 24x7 mental health rehabilitation helpline

The government is in the process of launching a 24x7 rehabilitation helpline to assist people to cope with mental health issues.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the helpline will operate through 25 institutions in 13 languages.

#DEPwD is in the process of launching a 24x7 Mental Health Rehabilitation #HELPLINE for enabling the citizens to develop effective coping strategies. The HELPLINE will operate through 25 Institutions in 13 languages.@TCGEHLOT @KPGBJP pic.twitter.com/jzcFzgj5Ov — Disability Affairs (@socialpwds) August 17, 2020

