Govt in process of launching 24x7 mental health rehabilitation helpline

  • Aug 17 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 16:33 ist
The government is in the process of launching a 24x7 rehabilitation helpline to assist people to cope with mental health issues.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the helpline will operate through 25 institutions in 13 languages.

"#DEPwD is in the process of launching a 24x7 Mental Health Rehabilitation #HELPLINE for enabling the citizens to develop effective coping strategies. The HELPLINE will operate through 25 Institutions in 13 languages.@TCGEHLOT," DEPwD said in a tweet.

