Grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate

  • Jan 21 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 13:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Centre will install a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. 

The statue will be made of granite.

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him," he tweeted.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, Netaji’s birth anniversary," PM Modi said.

