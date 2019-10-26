Grant Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh: Manish Tewari to PM

Congress national spokesperson and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.
In a letter to the prime minister, Tewari said that the three had inspired an entire generation with their great sacrifice and they deserved the award more than anyone else.
He also demanded that the government should officially confer the honorific of 'Shaheed-e-Azam' on the three martyrs whose sacrifice remains unparalleled in history.
Tewari also demanded that the Chandigrah International Airport located in Mohali be named as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport.
