Gujarat Congress, BJP spar over cows after Allahabad HC order

The BJP has said its government takes strict action against those who indulge in cow slaughter in Gujarat, while the opposition Congress accused the ruling party of using the animal revered by Hindus to get votes in elections, a verbal duel on Friday coming in the backdrop of a court ruling.

The BJP and the Congress engaged in a war of words in context of a recent judgement of the Allahabad High Court that said the cow should be declared as India's national animal.

The HC had also said that cow protection should be included as a fundamental right of Hindus. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani of the Congress traded charges over the issue of cow protection.

Patel, when asked about the Allahabad HC judgement, said on Thursday the cow has been worshiped in the country for thousands of years.

“We consider cows as our mother. In our Hindu culture and in our country, cows are worshiped as “gau mata” for thousands and thousands of years, we worship them on many occasions during the year,” Patel said.

“In line with our belief, the central government and the state government are working for the protection of cows. In Gujarat, we have a law against cow slaughter, if anybody kills cows here we take strict action against them as per law,” Patel told reporters on Thursday.

The Congress, however, targeted Patel over his comments, saying the BJP highlights cows and the river Ganga as mothers only to get votes. “The BJP shows its respect for cows and the Ganga (as mothers) only to get votes.

People have realised this. Under the BJP government (at the Centre), beef export (from India) is highest so far,” Dhanani said on Friday when asked to react on Patel's statements on cows.

After Dhanani's barbs, Patel on Friday evening said in Mehsana that cow protection, just like Ram Temple, is not an election issue for the BJP.

This is one of the main issues that the BJP has been taking up since the time of its formation as cows are revered in Hindu culture and are being worshiped for thousands of years, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“Since the time of the Jan Sangh (the BJP's forerunner), we have been demanding a law to ban cow slaughter. We have done many agitations for it when we were not in power even in a single municipality in Gujarat.

"Now also we will do whatever is required to be done for the protection of cows. Our government has financially helped 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) three times during the Covid-19 pandemic to save cows as inflow of donations was less during this time,” Patel said.

