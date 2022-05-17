SC orders sealing 'Shivling' area, gives access to pray

Gyanvapi Mosque hearing: SC orders sealing 'Shivling' area, allows access for prayers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 17:27 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the area where the 'Shivling' was found will remain protected but allowed access to Muslims to the mosque for prayers.

The court will hear the matter again on Thursday.

More to follow...

Gyanvapi Mosque
India News
Supreme Court

