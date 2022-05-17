Gyanvapi: Varanasi court removes Mishra as Commissioner

Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court removes Ajay Mishra as Advocate Commissioner

Meanwhile, the court has granted two-day time to the advocate commissioner to file the report on the video survey

  • May 17 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 17:13 ist

The Varanasi court, hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey matter, on Tuesday removed Ajay Mishra from the post of Advocate Commissioner, reportedly for leaking information about the video survey to the media.

Vishal Singh has been elevated to the post of Advocate Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the court has granted two-day time to the advocate commissioner to file the report on the video survey.

In a related development, the Hindu petitioners have filed a new petition in a Varanasi court, seeking demolition of a wall located between the 'Nandi' statue and the 'Shivling' that they claim to have found during the video survey.

The petitioners said that a wall and debris surrounding the 'shivling' should be demolished and a fresh survey should be held to verify the facts. The wall is located on the eastern side of the mosque.

The court has admitted the petition for hearing.

