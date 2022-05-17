Gyanvapi mosque survey: Varanasi court removes Ajay Mishra as Advocate Commissioner

The Varanasi court, hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey matter, on Tuesday removed Ajay Mishra from the post of Advocate Commissioner, reportedly for leaking information about the video survey to the media.
Vishal Singh has been elevated to the post of Advocate Commissioner.
Meanwhile, the court has granted two-day time to the advocate commissioner to file the report on the video survey.
In a related development, the Hindu petitioners have filed a new petition in a Varanasi court, seeking demolition of a wall located between the 'Nandi' statue and the 'Shivling' that they claim to have found during the video survey.
The petitioners said that a wall and debris surrounding the 'shivling' should be demolished and a fresh survey should be held to verify the facts. The wall is located on the eastern side of the mosque.
The court has admitted the petition for hearing.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive
DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru
Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain
Seafood restaurants now serving climate change
Women tourists and toilets
DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?
This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees
Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit
Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars