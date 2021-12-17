HAL bags ADE-DRDO order for ABHYAS target platform

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured an order for the manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and supply of the High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) system known as ABHYAS from Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO.

Post successful completion of this initial order, HAL would be identified as Development-Production Partner (DcPP) for supply of this target system along with a private firm (50% of the volume). The platform is estimated to have large requirements from the tri-services, DRDO laboratories for evaluation trials of missile programmes.

ABHYAS was first successfully flight-tested in May 2019 and subsequent evaluation trials are being conducted by ADE- DRDO. This order would mark the beginning of the series production of ABHYAS.

ABHYAS is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. The air vehicle is launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle.

Powered by a gas turbine engine, the machine can sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed. The target aircraft is equipped with Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check-out of the air vehicle is done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS).

