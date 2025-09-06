Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Law not just about rules but to let human dignity flourish: Justice Nagarathna

She said that the law is seen as a fortress accessible only to the powerful, but lawyers can change this by becoming a 'bridge between rights and remedies'.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 17:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 17:28 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us