HAL’s helicopter clears altitude test in Himalayas

The indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) has successfully completed high altitude trials in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayas.

The announcement, which was made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday afternoon, added that the trials were conducted by test pilots from HAL, the Indian Air Force and the Army from August 24 to September 2.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL said that the LUH has complied with all requirements placed before it by users. The statement from HAL added that: “All planned tests were successfully demonstrated. A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh (3,300 metres) in temperatures up to International Standard Atmosphere (ISA) +32°C which included envelope expansion, performance and flying qualities.

The LUH then lifted off from Leh and demonstrated its hot and high hover performance at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at 5,000 metres followed by another forward helipad (5,500 m at ISA +27°C).”

The helicopter undertook a 3,000 kilometre flight from Bengaluru to Leh over a period of three days, which HAL said revealed the “high reliability without any service support.”

The LUH is a 3-ton, single-engined helicopter which is being developed by HAL to supplant the older Cheetah and Chetaks helicopters in service with the army and the air force. The armed forces have a requirement for 384 aircraft and production of the machine was due to start last year at a rate of 10 per year.

The aircraft had completed hot weather trials had been at Nagpur in 2018, sea level trials at Chennai in 2018 and at Puducherry in 2019.

“Representatives of CEMILAC and ORDAQA witnessed the trials for military and civil certification requirements respectively,” HAL said.

The flight testing was carried out by several senior officers, including Wing Commander (retired) Unni Pillai, Wing Commander (retired) Anil Bhambani, Group Captain (retired) Pupinder Singh, Group Captain V Panwar, Wing Commander A Jena, a representative from the Air Force Group Captain R Dubey and Lt Colonel R Grewal from the Indian Army.