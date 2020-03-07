Harsh Vardhan Shringla holds discussions with Russian envoy

Harsh Vardhan Shringla holds talks with Russian envoy

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday met Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev and discussed upcoming high-level engagements between India and Russia.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the discussions come in pursuance of the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries.

"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Russian Federation Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev @Nkudashev. Discussed important upcoming high level engagements between India and Russia in pursuance of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership," Kumar said in the tweet. 

