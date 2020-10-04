Hathras rape case live: Yogi Adityanth orders CBI investigation as doubts raised over state police's impartiality

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family yesterday and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a CBI probe into the entire Hathras incident, as questions were raised about the impartiality of the investigation by the state police. Stay tuned for updates.
DM threatened us openly, not satisfied with ongoing probe: Hathras victim’s brother
Several Congress leaders also slammed the UP government for showing “disrespect” to a woman and they tagged a photograph in which a policeman is purportedly seen “grabbing” Priyanka Gandhi's kurta. Credit: PTI Photo
The Left Front and Congress parties organised a rally in Kolkata yesterday to protest the murder and alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Hathras, reports Indian Express.
After meeting the victim's family, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I met the Hathras victim's family and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will provide all help in getting justice for them."
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras. Credit: PTI Photo
Mediapersons too were barred from visiting Hathras on Friday, but the UP government made a U-turn after facing all-round criticism of their strong-arm tactics, including from BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday recommended a CBI inquiry into the Hathras gang-rape case, minutes after Congress leadersRahulGandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the victim’s family at their home.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped.
"Questions of Hathras victim's family -- 1. A judicial probe be conducted through the Supreme Court. 2. Hathras DM be suspended and not given a big post. Why our daughter's body was burnt using petrol without our permission. "4. Why we are being repeatedly misled and threatened. 5. We brought 'flowers’ from the funeral pyre, but how do we believe that this dead body is that of our daughter?" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.