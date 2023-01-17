'Have learned our lesson': Pakistan PM Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with Modi to resolve 'burning' issues

Pakistan has "learnt its lessons" after fighting three wars with India and it now wants to "live in peace", the neighbouring country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told a TV channel. However, his office in Islamabad was quick to dismiss speculations about an offer for talks with New Delhi.

“We had three wars with India and it only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people,” Sharif told Al Arabiya news channel based in Dubai on Monday. “My message to the leadership of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir”.

Soon after the Al Arabiya aired his interview, Sharif’s comment was interpreted by some as a subtle offer by Islamabad for talks with New Delhi. His office, however, clarified on Tuesday that any negotiation between Pakistan and India would not take place untill Modi government in New Delhi reverses its August 5, 2019 move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split the state into two Union Territories.

Sharif was on a tour to the United Arab Emirates last week. He had a meeting with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. He told Al Arabiya that he had requested the UAE leadership to mediate between Pakistan and India.

He said that Pakistan and India were neighbours and they would have to “live with each other”.

“We have learnt our lesson and we want to live in peace provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems. We want to alleviate poverty, achieve prosperity, and provide education and health facilities and employment to our people and not waste our resources on bombs and ammunition, that is the message I want to give to Prime Minister Modi," Sharif told the channel.

Sharat Sabharwal, New Delhi’s former envoy to Islamabad, however, told DH that the excitement over the remarks by the Prime Minister of Pakistan was “unwarranted”.

“He (Sharif) made peace conditional upon resolution of the Kashmir issue that has defied a solution. Any glimmer of hope in his remarks was nullified by the subsequent clarification issued by his office,” said Sabharwal.