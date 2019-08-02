HC declines CBI probe into Kerala YC worker's murder

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday set aside a single bench order for CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress worker at Mattannur in Kannur district of North Kerala.

Shuhaib, who was 29, was hacked to death by a gang on February 18, 2018. A Kerala police team that probed the case filed charge-sheet against 11 accused. All the accused were CPM workers and supporters.

A single bench of High Court ordered CBI investigation last year considering a petition of Shuhaib's father for unravelling the conspiracy behind the murder. However, the left-front government in Kerala filed an appeal against the single bench order maintaining that the police investigation was in the proper direction and the single bench did not consider the government's version.

The HC division bench observed that the single bench order for CBI probe was at a premature state and even after the state police filed final report in the case parents of the deceased did not raise any concerns.

Congress leadership in Kerala and Shuhaib's father Mohammed told media that appeal would be filed before the SC seeking CBI probe to expose the conspiracy behind the murder.