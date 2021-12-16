Here's how to link Aadhar card to your Voter ID

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is learnt to have cleared a bill on electoral reforms, including the one to link electoral roll with Aadhar on a voluntary basis to root out multiple enrolments.

According to the bill, the electoral law will also be made “gender-neutral” for service voters.

Here are the steps to link the Aadhar number to voter ID cards through the NVSP portal:

Step 1: Visit the website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, and to start the process of linking your documents fill out your personal details like name, date of birth and father’s name.

Step 2: After that, click on the “Search” button to check if the information put in matches the Government database.

Step 3: Click on the option-- “Feed Aadhaar No.”

Step 4: A pop-up page will appear to fill in your Aadhar card details.

Step 5: After entering in all the details, click on "submit".

Here are the steps to link Aadhar numbers to voter ID cards through SMS:

Alternatively, you can link your Aadhar number to your Voter ID, by sending an SMS to 166 OR 51969 in this format-- < Voter ID Number > < Aadhar_Number >

