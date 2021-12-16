Here's how to link Aadhar card to your Voter ID

Here's how to link Aadhar card to your Voter ID

According to the bill, the electoral law will also be made 'gender-neutral' for service voters

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 19:51 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is learnt to have cleared a bill on electoral reforms, including the one to link electoral roll with Aadhar on a voluntary basis to root out multiple enrolments.

According to the bill, the electoral law will also be made “gender-neutral” for service voters.

Here are the steps to link the Aadhar number to voter ID cards through the NVSP portal:

Step 1: Visit the website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, and to start the process of linking your documents fill out your personal details like name, date of birth and father’s name.

Step 2: After that, click on the “Search” button to check if the information put in matches the Government database.

Step 3: Click on the option-- “Feed Aadhaar No.”

Step 4: A pop-up page will appear to fill in your  Aadhar card details.

Step 5: After entering in all the details, click on "submit".

Here are the steps to link Aadhar numbers to voter ID cards through SMS:

Alternatively, you can link your Aadhar number to your Voter ID, by sending  an SMS to 166 OR 51969 in this format-- < Voter ID Number > < Aadhar_Number >

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aadhar Card
Voter ID
India News
Election Commission

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

 