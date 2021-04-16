Here's how you can check availability of Remdesivir

Heres how you can find details about availability of Remdesivir in India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories official website lists all hospitals and pharmacies in various cities that stock the vaccines, as well as phone numbers and addresses

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 14:45 ist
Remdesivir Vaccine. Credit:Reuters

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has come up with a website that would help users check the availability of Remdesivir, a drug used to treat Covid-19. India is currently dealing with the second wave of Covid-19, as well as a high level of drug black marketing. A Covid-19 vaccine shortage is also affecting a number of states.

Also Read | Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai warns against sale of Remdesivir in black market

Following reports of shortage of Remdesivir across the nation, the government announced on Wednesday that production of the antiviral drug would be increased and prices would be reduced. 

The website readytofightCovid.in lists all hospitals and pharmacies in various cities that stock the drug, contact details of the hospital.

It also offers access to a 24/7 helpline number, 1800-266-708, for all Covid-drug-related questions.

Also Read | What led to the shortage in Covid-19 vaccines and Remdesivir?

The website was created to provide people with easy access to local areas where the drug can be found. Dr Reddy's Laboratories' local distributors involved in the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines are listed on the website.

The government has issued a serious warning that the medication should only be provided to patients with life-threatening conditions and should not be used at home. The medication is offered to patients who are in critical medical conditions and need oxygen support.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Remdesivir
vaccine shortage

Related videos

What's Brewing

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

India to see normal monsoon, 98% of average rainfall

India to see normal monsoon, 98% of average rainfall

'Not completing Ashwin's quota probably a mistake'

'Not completing Ashwin's quota probably a mistake'

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

DH Toon | 'Not polite to ask someone's rostrum'

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 