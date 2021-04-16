Heres how you can find details about availability of Remdesivir in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has come up with a website that would help users check the availability of Remdesivir, a drug used to treat Covid-19. India is currently dealing with the second wave of Covid-19, as well as a high level of drug black marketing. A Covid-19 vaccine shortage is also affecting a number of states.

Following reports of shortage of Remdesivir across the nation, the government announced on Wednesday that production of the antiviral drug would be increased and prices would be reduced.

The website readytofightCovid.in lists all hospitals and pharmacies in various cities that stock the drug, contact details of the hospital.

It also offers access to a 24/7 helpline number, 1800-266-708, for all Covid-drug-related questions.

The website was created to provide people with easy access to local areas where the drug can be found. Dr Reddy's Laboratories' local distributors involved in the manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines are listed on the website.

The government has issued a serious warning that the medication should only be provided to patients with life-threatening conditions and should not be used at home. The medication is offered to patients who are in critical medical conditions and need oxygen support.