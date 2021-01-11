Heritage Conservation Committee approves construction of new parliament building

Construction of new parliament building approved

The Heritage Conservation Committee on Monday gave its approval for the construction of a new parliament building days after the Supreme Court asked the government to seek the same from it.

At a press conference, Housing Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the committee discussed the proposal and gave its approval.

A few days ago, the Supreme Court cleared the decks for the ambitious Central Vista Project, which covers a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi, by upholding the environmental clearance and the notification for change in land use.

In the majority verdict, the apex court said that prior permission shall be taken from the heritage conservation committee and other relevant authorities before the start of construction at new sites.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024 under the project. 

