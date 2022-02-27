Hit-and-run victims' families to get Rs 2L compensation

Hit-and-run victims' families to get Rs 2 lakh compensation

Victims of hit-and-run cases and their family members must get the compensation in less than three months, a notification said

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 27 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 22:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Family members of victims of ‘hit-and-run’ cases will get a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for death from current cap of Ra 25,000.

As per latest notification by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, any person grievously injured in a road crash will get Rs 50,000 solatium, up from the current Rs 12,500.

The ministry in the notification issued on February 25 said that the scheme may be called the 'Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme', 2022 and it shall come into force with effect from April 1, 2022.

The notification also said that the victims of hit-and-run cases and their family members must get the compensation in less than three months and the payment is transferred online.

The government will set up a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund, which will be used for providing compensation in case of hit and run accidents and treatment for accident victims.

As per the notification, in other road crashes in which the vehicle and its owner are traced, the immediate compensation will be Rs 5 lakh for death and Rs 2.5 lakh for the grievously injured. It will be an option for the victims or their family members to accept the compensation or to approach the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). Those who accept this compensation can’t approach the MACT for higher compensation. In this case, the insurance company concerned will pay the compensation to the victims or their kin.

