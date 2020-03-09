Holi not so holy this time! Coronavirus scare turns festival of colour dull

Although the thought of celebrating Holi generally excites people across the country, things are apparently not the same this year; thanks to panic caused by the spred of coronavirus.

As at least 43 people across the country have been tested positive with COVID-19 that has claimed over 3,000 lives globally, a large section of the masses apparently are afraid to join the Holi celebrations.

According to multiple reports, sale of Holi products have been considerably low this year due to the increasing fear caused by the disease.

“Due to coronavirus, the market is a bit slow in Holi, this year. Customers are not coming to buy water guns and colours. Nothing is importing from China, this time because of the fear and even, we don’t have any Chinese item. Sales are very low," Economic Times quoted a vendor in Ludhiana as saying.

Similar is the situation in Bengaluru. A college student is not sure if playing Holi will be a good decision to take this time. “Every year I am excited about Holi. But this time after hearing stories of coronavirus, I am sceptical about letting other people touch my face,” New Indian Express quoted the college as saying.

Things are no differnt in the Northeastern part of the country. Vendors in Guwahati are also dealing with the low sale of Holi items. "Some people have come to buy only few items. I have not ever seen this type of market. Many people asked that, are these items come from China," a trader told India Today.

"75 per cent items are yet to be sold and it has happened only because of coronavirus. Only a small section of people have come out to celebrate the festival," added another vendor.

The government had also urged people to avoid large gatherings as that might increase the risk of they coming in contact with coronavirus infected people.