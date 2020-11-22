Home Minister Amit Shah winds up Chennai visit

Shah left after launching various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore during his one day visit to the metropolis

  Nov 22 2020
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 16:50 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at a programme to declare open the Thervoy Kandigai Reservoir (Chennai's fifth Reservoir) and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects across the state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai. Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday left for Delhi after launching various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore during his one-day visit to the metropolis.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, his Cabinet colleagues including K A Sengottaiyan and P Thangamani gave him a warm send off at the airport here.

Shah, who arrived here on Saturday afternoon laid the foundation stone for projects including the Rs 61,843 crore phase II of Chennai Metro Rail, elevated highway in Coimbatore at an estimated Rs 1,620 crore, a barrage across river Cauvery in Karur district and IOCL's projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore.

Later, the senior BJP leader also addressed his party office-bearers here at a hotel. Elaborate security arrangements were made by police for the visit of Shah, who is under Z-plus security cover. 

