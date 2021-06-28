Hope to resolve this soon: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Indians facing travel issues due to Covishield

Amidst reports that Covishield-vaccinated Indians may face issues while travelling to the European Union, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla Monday assured people that he would resolve the issue.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla said.

According to media reports, travellers vaccinated with Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), may not be eligible for the European Union ‘Green Pass’.