Horoscope 2020 | Virgo

The individuals born under the sign of Virgo are likely to have mixed results during the year 2020. Work life is demanding and you may experience pressure from people holding positions of authority and power. There could be situations where you end up feeling trapped with dominating individuals and unable to make changes because of the responsibilities you shoulder. It is best to avoid any kind of arguments or confrontation.

Financially there may also be sudden situations requiring you to opt for a loan or live more frugally. Virgos are generally prudent but may find this level of control quite bothersome. Do not get tied down in bad real estate deals. Do not go beyond a budget that is comfortable for you while considering a purchase or construction of a house. Excessive work pressure, fatigue and sometimes staying away from home for significant intervals may create differences. Individuals with problems related to heart health, diabetes or digestive issues must be especially careful.