How to register for Covid-19 vaccine in India?

As India approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, a massive vaccination campaign is likely to begin soon across the country.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Saturday said that it is moving towards achieving the target of having 26,000 volunteers across the country for Phase-3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'.

As India came closer to the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday, in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing people not to be misguided by "rumours" and "disinformation" regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Who gets the vaccine first?

Healthcare workers:

In August 2020, the Centre formed the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), in order to deliver guidance on prioritisation of population groups, procurement and inventory management, vaccine selection and vaccine delivery and tracking mechanism.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that free vaccines would be provided in the first phase of the inoculation drive to the most prioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers, suggested by the NEGVAC.

People over 50 years of age

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that details were being finalised about how 27 crore priority beneficiaries -- those above 50 years of age and those below it having comorbidities -- would be vaccinated until July.

Where can we find the data regarding vaccination?

The Centre set up an official online platform - Co-WIN app - to collect information on the vaccine drive from government and private healthcare facilities. The states and UTs were asked to ensure that the data of beneficiaries is uploaded in the Co-WIN app, ensure physical verification of all proposed sites for the adequacy of space, logistical arrangements, internet connectivity, electricity, safety, etc. and prepare at least three model session sites in each state (at state capital) for demonstration.

They were asked to ensure that the model sites have separate entry and exit in a 'three-room set-up' with adequate space outside for awareness generation activities.

How can I get Covid-19 vaccine?

The vaccination centres will administer the Covid-19 vaccine only to those who have pre-registered in the Co-WIN website or app.

Self-registration can be done on the Co-WIN app or website. The prioritisation for the people, who are not healthcare workers, will be based on their age and comorbidities.

This platform will assist in automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification and for generating a digital certificate upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule.

The minister said the entire operational planning and IT platform had been field-tested in four states.

The vaccination drive does not permit any spot-registrations or requests.

How to register for the vaccine?

1. Download the Co-WIN app on your smartphone

2. The required documents for self-registration include twelve photo-identity documents, including election ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport and pension document.

3. Register yourself for vaccination with necessary details.

4. You will receive a date and time slot for vaccination.

5. 100 volunteers will be planned each day for administering the vaccine.

What is the procedure to be followed at the vaccination centre?

At the centre, three separate rooms will be allotted for a step-by-step procedure for vaccination - one for waiting, one for observation, and one for the inoculation - to ensure crowd management and social distancing.

Each volunteer will be monitored for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine shots. This is to record any after-effects or symptoms.

The vaccination team constitutes of five members. With adequate requirements and space available, an additional vaccinator officer may be included to create a session for 200 beneficiaries.

Guidelines for the session centre:

Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.

Stringent measures to be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packets to direct sunlight.

States and UTs will allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district, as far as possible, to avoid mixing of different Covid-19 vaccines in the centre.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stressed that there would be no compromise on any protocol while approving the vaccine.

(With Inputs from PTI)