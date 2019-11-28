I know how to ask questions: Anand Sharma tells Jairam

Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma got irked with senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha during a calling attention motion on the issue of snooping of WhatsApp on Thursday.

During the discussion on the motion moved by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, Anand Sharma was asking some questions from IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s reply on snooping of Indian WhatsApp users.

Jairam Ramesh, who was sitting in the House, told Sharma to ask straight questions for the Minister. Sharma did not take kindly to it. A visibly upset Sharma said, "I know how to ask questions, you need not tell me that."

The short snapping led to a burst of laughter in House at a time when tempers were high over the issue with Digvijaya Singh attacking the minister strongly on the snooping issue and seeking clear answer whether the government used Pegasus software to snoop WhatsApp users in India.

When the Prasad evaded giving a direct answer, both he and Singh engaged in heated exchanges on the issues.