I was trolled...: Amit Shah stresses government's responsibility to educate citizens

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday said that "no nation can develop with an army of illiterates" and it is the government's responsibility to educate them.

"Somebody who doesn't know his Constitutional rights can't contribute to the nation, as much as it can be done...," he said.

#WATCH | HM Amit Shah says "I was trolled but I'd like to say again that 'no nation can develop with army of illiterates', it's govts' responsibility to educate them. Somebody who doesn't know his Constitutional rights can't contribute to the nation, as much as it can be done..." pic.twitter.com/U0gIDpbZqx — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

He added that he was trolled earlier for the above remark but he would stick to his comment.

While addressing the inaugural session of National Conference on Delivering Democracy: Reviewing two decades of PM Narenda Modi as Head of Government, Shah highlighted his acheivements ever since he joined politics.

"When Modi Ji became the CM of Gujarat, the state had 67 per cent enrolment and 37 per cent dropout. He started a 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme to promote gender ratio and education. This eventually saw 100 per cent enrolment and also took steps to ensure dropout ratio reduced to almost zero," he said.

Shah dubbed the BJP's decision to make Narendra Modi the CM of Gujarat "rare" because he (Modi) had no real experience of running administrations in 2001.

"After the 1960s and by 2014 people doubted if multi-party democratic system can be successful... People wondered if the system failed as it didn't yield fruitful results. With great patience, they took a decision and gave power to PM Modi with absolute majority," Shah said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: